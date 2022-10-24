Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exelon worth $70,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after buying an additional 2,118,839 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

