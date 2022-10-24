Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.