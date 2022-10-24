Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 25th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Chenghe Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEAU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

