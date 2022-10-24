CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 600 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

