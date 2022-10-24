CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $123.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

