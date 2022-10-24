CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Shares of COP stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

