CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $454,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

