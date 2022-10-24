CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $988,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SRE opened at $142.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

