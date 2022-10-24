CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

