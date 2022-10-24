CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,860 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

OKE stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

