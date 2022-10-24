CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,170,000 after buying an additional 109,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $93.05 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

