China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Trading Down 10.8%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.21. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 49.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

