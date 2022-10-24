China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.49

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 14569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.