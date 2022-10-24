Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

CHP.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.18 and a twelve month high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

