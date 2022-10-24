Christine Ellen Mcginley Acquires 1,200 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,753.92.
Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 243,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
