Christine Ellen Mcginley Acquires 1,200 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,753.92.

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 243,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.