Chromia Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.67 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Chromia has a total market cap of $77.29 million and $7.67 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Chromia
Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
