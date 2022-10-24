Chromia Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.67 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Chromia has a total market cap of $77.29 million and $7.67 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.42 or 0.28306411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011056 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token's main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-"

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

