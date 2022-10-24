Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Cigna worth $67,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $301.34 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $302.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

