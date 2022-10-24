Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Cut by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $399.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.83 and its 200-day moving average is $397.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.