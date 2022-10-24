Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,276 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C opened at $43.67 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.