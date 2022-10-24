Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,786,000 after buying an additional 704,104 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $44.52 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

