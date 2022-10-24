Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

