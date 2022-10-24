Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,787 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT opened at $2.83 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

