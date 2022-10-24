Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 395,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

