Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

