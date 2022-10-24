Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) vs. 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community West Bancshares pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and 1st Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.44 $13.10 million $1.49 9.34 1st Source $354.86 million 3.88 $118.53 million $4.71 11.87

Analyst Recommendations

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community West Bancshares and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.27%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 25.78% 12.74% 1.16% 1st Source 32.33% 12.56% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Community West Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. It operates through a network of seven branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, and Paso Robles. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.