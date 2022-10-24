Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.22

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 25433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387 over the last ninety days.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.