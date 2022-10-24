Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.99

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 443070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPUH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 443,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

