Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

