Contrasting Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snowflake and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 3 7 26 0 2.64 Avalara 0 10 5 0 2.33

Snowflake currently has a consensus target price of $212.51, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $120.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Avalara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Snowflake.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Snowflake has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Snowflake and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -41.25% -12.57% -9.79% Avalara -19.76% -12.44% -4.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 45.87 -$679.95 million ($2.17) -80.54 Avalara $698.98 million 11.84 -$125.23 million ($1.78) -52.52

Avalara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avalara beats Snowflake on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Compliance Cloud Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and back filing services, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, reverse audits, audit defense, and specialized tax research. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

