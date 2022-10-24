Contrasting Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $650.31 million 0.52 $7.36 million $0.32 54.69 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.3% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 0.95% 9.75% 3.15% Cepton N/A N/A -48.05%

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cepton has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 242.08%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Cepton on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers test solutions and diagnostic equipment for electric vehicle powertrain development and manufacturing, including electric motor test systems, e-axle test systems, advanced power emulators, and charging unit test systems, as well as test systems for alternators, starters, belt starter generator, and bench-top testers, as well as turbochargers and test services for electric vehicle inverters. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

