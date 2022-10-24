Contrasting Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dynex Capital pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 254.84% 9.33% 1.82% DiamondRock Hospitality 6.82% 3.76% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $60.05 million 8.67 $102.26 million $4.48 2.61 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.35 -$194.58 million $0.22 40.95

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

