Contrasting Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -879.32% N/A -236.27% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 156.94%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $2.67 million 4.28 -$19.37 million ($9.50) -0.14 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.20 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers data intelligence platform that provides data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange, a data focused technology solution that enables individuals and companies to build actionable data and insights for their own use or for resale. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.