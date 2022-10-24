CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CONX Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 673,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

