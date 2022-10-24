Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.