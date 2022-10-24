Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.