Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

