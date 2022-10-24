Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

