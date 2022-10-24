Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.48

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,928 shares of company stock worth $3,002,710. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

