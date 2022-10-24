Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $38.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

