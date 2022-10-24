Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA opened at €5.17 ($5.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.43. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.08).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

