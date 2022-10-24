Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 304,525 shares.The stock last traded at $26.37 and had previously closed at $26.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Criteo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

