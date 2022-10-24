Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.12 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $17.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007897 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.