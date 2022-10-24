Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Director Acquires $150,392.70 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

