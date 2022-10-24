Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

Crown stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $85.01. 1,938,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 279,904.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 176,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,833,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

