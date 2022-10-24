Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $85.01. 1,938,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,532. Crown has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crown by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

