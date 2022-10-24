CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,440.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

