CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,167.00

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $1,167.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01361977 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $157.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

