Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 27824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.
