Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $104.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $137.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

