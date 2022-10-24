Dawn Protocol Price Down 5% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $50.35 million and $2.07 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

